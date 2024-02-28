Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.59, compared to $2.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -345.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -1.4% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of stores (Retail) - Total: 5,107 compared to the 5,126 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - AAP: 4,484 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,501.
  • Number of stores opened: 10 versus 26 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - CARQUEST: 302 versus 306 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores (BOP): 5,105 compared to the 5,105 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - WORLDPAC: 321 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 323.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

