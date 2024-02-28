Back to top

Donaldson (DCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $876.7 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $861.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial products: $263.40 million versus $259.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions: $550.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $535.09 million.
  • Net sales- Life Sciences segment: $63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.09 million.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $224.50 million versus $224.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $38.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.90 million.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $91.90 million versus $99.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $33.50 million versus $36.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $424.90 million versus $411.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $99.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.96 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $47.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.51 million.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Life Sciences: -$5.80 million compared to the -$0.66 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$11.80 million compared to the -$9.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Donaldson have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

