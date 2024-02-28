Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TopBuild (BLD) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.69, compared to $4.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $564.47 million versus $547.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $751.97 million compared to the $791.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$68.81 million compared to the -$60.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $150 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.01 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $83.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $78.93 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- General corporate expense, net: -$16.79 million compared to the -$14.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$11.77 million compared to the -$13.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>

Shares of TopBuild have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise