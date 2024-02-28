Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Novavax (NVAX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $291.34 million, down 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.44, compared to -$2.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.46 million, representing a surprise of -12.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -193.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Novavax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $251.45 million versus $255.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.
  • Revenue- Grants: $37.94 million versus $64.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.5% change.
  • Revenue- Royalties and other: $19.47 million versus $17.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49823.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Novavax here>>>

Shares of Novavax have returned +49.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise