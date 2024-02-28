Back to top

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) reported $-114.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 137.9%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.14 million, representing a surprise of -128.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -866.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UWM Holdings Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan production income: $225.44 million versus $223.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $87.90 million versus $95.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income: $206.50 million compared to the $201.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: -$634.42 million versus -$169.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

