Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported $13.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion, representing a surprise of -3.04%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.22 billion.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.76 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems: $8.81 billion compared to the $9.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing: $4.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.23 billion compared to the $982.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $285 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $590.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.2%.
  • Net revenue- Corporate Investments: $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +100%.
  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $537 million versus $612.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$128.50 million.
  • Earnings from operations- Printing: $872 million versus $798.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of HP have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise