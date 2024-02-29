Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $396.78 million, up 53.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to -$1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $382.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +1666.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sarepta Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product, net: $365.07 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $365.54 million.
  • Revenues- Collaboration: $31.71 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $21.91 million.
  • Revenues- Product, net- EXONDYS 51: $131.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.26 million.
  • Revenues- Product, net- AMONDYS 45: $69.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.56 million.
  • Revenues- Product, net- VYONDYS 53: $32.88 million versus $30.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product, net- ELEVIDYS: $131.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sarepta Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics have returned +18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise