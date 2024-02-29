Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) reported $99.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clearwater Analytics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $379.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $381.93 million.
  • Number of Clients: 1,349 compared to the 1,335 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue retention rate: 107% compared to the 108% average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

