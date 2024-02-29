Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Paramount Global-B (
PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) reported $7.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.78 billion, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +180.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Global Paramount Subscribers: 67.5 million compared to the 67.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment: $647 million compared to the $761.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.9% year over year. Revenues- TV Media: $5.17 billion versus $5.25 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations: -$46 million compared to the -$70.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.1% year over year. Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other: $882 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $968.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.1%. Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription: $2 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenues- TV Media- Advertising: $2.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising: $526 million versus $543.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other: $566 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $651.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical: $78 million compared to the $137.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.6% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>
Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned -17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
