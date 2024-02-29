Back to top

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) reported $145.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Pennant Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total home health and hospice services: $106.89 million versus $100.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
  • Revenue- Senior living services: $39.06 million compared to the $38.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other: $6.55 million versus $6.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice: $54.41 million versus $50.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.1% change.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health: $45.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

