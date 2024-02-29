Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.02, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.26, the EPS surprise was -4.56%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Product sales, net: $967.34 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $963.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide: $51.08 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $49.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav: $337.02 million versus $349.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $240.62 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $229.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $5.14 million versus $5.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $46.91 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $32.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55%. Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca: $74.01 million versus $81.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Total revenues- Other: $4.09 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xyrem: $106.72 million compared to the $101.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.9% year over year. Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues: $44.60 million versus $32.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +870.1% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $101.75 million compared to the $113.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem): $443.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $443.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
Shares of Jazz have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
