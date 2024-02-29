Back to top

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) reported $66.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.5%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.32 million, representing a surprise of +28.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +88.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Castle Biosciences, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-Melanoma: 8,591 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,820.
  • Test Reports Delivered - MyPath Melanoma: 1,018 compared to the 979 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-UM: 405 versus 417 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Test Reports Delivered - DecisionDx-SCC: 3,530 compared to the 2,850 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

