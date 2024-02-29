Back to top

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported $150.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.4%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.98 million, representing a surprise of +2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 6.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.35 million.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 26.9 million versus 24.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 88.4 million versus 74.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $117.45 million compared to the $114.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.3% year over year.
Shares of Duolingo, Inc. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

