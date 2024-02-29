Back to top

CareDx (CDNA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) reported $65.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.4%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +29.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CareDx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Patient and digital solutions: $9.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
  • Revenue- Testing services: $46.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%.
  • Revenue- Product: $9.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Shares of CareDx have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

