Compared to Estimates, Merit Medical (MMSI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $324.52 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.03 million, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $134.14 million versus $127.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $90.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $89.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $9.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $41.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $315.23 million compared to the $309.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $49.62 million compared to the $50.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Merit Medical have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

