Marqeta (MQ) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) reported $118.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.7%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marqeta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Processing Volume (TPV): $61.98 billion versus $61.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total platform services, net: $113.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.5%.
  • Revenues- Other services: $5.13 million compared to the $5.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marqeta here>>>

Shares of Marqeta have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

