Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EPR Properties (EPR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported $148.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was -1.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $148.74 million compared to the $145.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income: $11.18 million compared to the $11.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other income: $12.07 million versus $9.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.52 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.57.
View all Key Company Metrics for EPR Properties here>>>

Shares of EPR Properties have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EPR Properties (EPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise