Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) reported $274.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.4%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $266.59 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cactus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Spoolable Technologies: $94.41 million versus $92.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Pressure Control: $180.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.71 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Spoolable Technologies: $28.17 million compared to the $24.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Pressure Control: $56.05 million compared to the $43.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cactus, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Cactus, Inc. have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cactus, Inc. (WHD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise