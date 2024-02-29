Back to top

Farmland Partners (FPI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Farmland Partners (FPI - Free Report) reported $21.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmland Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Crop sales: $0.57 million versus $0.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenue: $2.92 million compared to the $3.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Rental income: $18.10 million compared to the $17.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.31 versus $0.23 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Farmland Partners have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

