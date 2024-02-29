Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.54, compared to -$1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +3.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $370.20 million versus $356.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $119.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $614.60 million versus $592.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

