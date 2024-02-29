Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Service Properties (SVC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Service Properties (SVC - Free Report) reported $444.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -18.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hotel operating revenues: $343.39 million versus $322.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $100.67 million versus $101.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.26 compared to the -$0.22 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Properties here>>>

Shares of Service Properties have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Service Properties Trust (SVC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise