Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Forward Air (FWRD) Q4 Earnings

Forward Air (FWRD - Free Report) reported $338.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -16.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Forward Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Expedited Freight: $279.07 million compared to the $339.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Eliminations and other operations: -$0.08 million compared to the -$0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal: $59.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.2%.
Shares of Forward Air have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

