Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) reported $74.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.4%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Schrodinger, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Drug discovery: $5.50 million compared to the $10.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software products and services: $68.70 million compared to the $67.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year.
Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. have returned +20.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

