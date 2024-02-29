We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Atlas (AESI) to Buy Proppant Production Assets in a $450M Deal
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) , a market leader in the proppant and logistics industry, announced the purchase of Hi-Crush Inc.'s Permian Basin proppant production assets and North American logistics operations in a deal worth $450 million.
By combining Atlas’ Dune Express logistics with Hi-Crush’s Oncore + Pronghorn logistics, the acquisition will help expand the former’s logistic capabilities.
The companies stated that the buyout will combine two of the largest holders of premium giant open dune sand reserves and resources in the Permian Basin, which is located in the Southwestern United States and is an area of strategic importance to oil producers in the country.
The deal is set to be financed in upfront cash and Atlas common stock worth $150 million and $175 million, respectively. The company will also pay $125 million in deferred cash payments via a seller’s note.
On a pro-forma basis, the production capacity of the combined company is expected to reach 28 million tons, of which 80% is already under contract for 2024. The acquired assets are also anticipated to contribute between $110 million to $125 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.
The combined operations of both companies are expected to yield more than $20 million of annual synergies by 2026. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow per share and earnings per share (EPS). The acquisition is also anticipated to generate increased free cash flows and provide improved shareholder returns.
The deal is scheduled to be finalized before the end of the first quarter of 2024.
