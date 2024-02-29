We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling PlayAGS (AGS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $93.3 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 25% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PlayAGS metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- EGM' will likely reach $85.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Table Products' should arrive at $4.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EGM' should come in at $38.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for PlayAGS here>>>
PlayAGS shares have witnessed a change of +6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>