Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dentsply (XRAY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Dentsply International (XRAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.43 million, representing a surprise of +4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic sales growth: 1.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -3.1%.
  • Revenues- United States: $368 million versus $359.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Rest of World: $247 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Revenues- Europe: $397 million compared to the $381.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions: $319 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $318.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47%.
  • Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare: $76 million versus $65.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions: $358 million versus $341.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions: $259 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $240.37 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dentsply here>>>

Shares of Dentsply have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise