Marcus (MCS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.53 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.75 million, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms: $23.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $19.30 million compared to the $19.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Theatre concessions: $41.02 million versus $40.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenues- Theatre admissions: $48.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
Shares of Marcus have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

