Compared to Estimates, Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported $165.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to -$0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +170.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $50.09 million compared to the $44.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $61.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $54.05 million versus $50.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$9.70 million compared to the -$9.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Remediation & Reuse: $8.32 million compared to the $7.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Measurements & Analysis: $9.69 million versus $10.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $9.17 million compared to the $8.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Montrose Environmental

Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

