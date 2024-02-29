Back to top

Everi Holdings (EVRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $192.03 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199.38 million, representing a surprise of -3.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -90.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Everi Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $97.11 million compared to the $105.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- FinTech: $94.92 million versus $92.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions: $38.52 million compared to the $35.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Games: $43.71 million compared to the $53.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Everi Holdings have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

