Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $111.72 million, down 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.13 million, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olaplex Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional: $42.50 million compared to the $41.26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- DTC: $42 million versus $38.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Revenue- Specialty retail: $27.30 million compared to the $29.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. have returned -14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

