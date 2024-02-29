Back to top

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +4.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resort and club management: $167 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $133 million compared to the $160.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financing: $82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $376 million compared to the $363.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

