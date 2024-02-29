Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $725.85 million, down 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -8.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TEGNA Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Political: $22.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.10 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $339.27 million versus $362.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Advertising & Marketing Services: $351.92 million versus $355.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.79 million compared to the $12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of TEGNA Inc. have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

