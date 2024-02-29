Back to top

Six Flags (SIX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Six Flags (SIX - Free Report) reported $292.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.42 million, representing a surprise of -1.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Six Flags performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 4.3 million versus 4.33 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • In-park spending per capita: $31.13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.95.
  • Total guest spending per capita: $64.19 compared to the $64.75 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Admissions revenue per capita: $33.06 versus $33.97 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations: $16.72 million compared to the $16.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Revenue- Park food merchandise and other: $133.76 million compared to the $132.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Park admissions: $142.07 million versus $146.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags here>>>

Shares of Six Flags have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

