Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported $14.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Comparable store sales - YoY change: -4.8% versus -5.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: -5.1% versus -5.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: -1.4% versus -1.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,125 compared to the 1,119 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 965 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 959.
  • Number of stores - International - Total: 160 compared to the 158 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 32 compared to the 32 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 128 versus 128 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores: 901 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 900.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $13.41 billion compared to the $13.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
Shares of Best Buy have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

