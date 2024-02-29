Back to top

Landsea (LSEA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Landsea Homes (LSEA - Free Report) reported $397.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $323.64 million, representing a surprise of +22.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Landsea performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New homes delivered (Unit): 398 versus 540 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly absorption rate: 2.2% versus 2.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog (Unit): 517 compared to the 620 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price: $550 versus $593.54 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Home sales: $379.67 million versus $320.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Landsea have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

