Hormel (HRL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume - Retail: 765.41 Mlbs compared to the 748.52 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volume - Total: 1,101.55 Mlbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,069.32 Mlbs.
  • Volume - International: 80.14 Mlbs versus 80.17 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volume - Foodservice: 256.01 Mlbs compared to the 240.63 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $1.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.91 billion.
  • Net Sales- International: $172.55 million versus $172.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $913.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $843.13 million.
  • Segment Profit- Foodservice: $150.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.54 million.
  • Segment Profit- International: $20.03 million compared to the $17.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Retail: $149.51 million versus $136.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Hormel have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

