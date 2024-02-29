Back to top

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) reported revenue of $347.44 million, up 95.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.55 million, representing a surprise of +6.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celsius Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $332.80 million versus $317.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $12.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.3%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other International: $1.87 million versus $0.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +444.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $0.64 million compared to the $1.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.
Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. have returned +35.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

