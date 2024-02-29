Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Acushnet (GOLF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $412.96 million, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.41, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.54 million, representing a surprise of -4.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Titleist golf balls: $139.60 million compared to the $140.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $96.20 million compared to the $107.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf gear: $31.60 million versus $28.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs: $108.80 million compared to the $124.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Acushnet here>>>

Shares of Acushnet have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise