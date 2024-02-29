Back to top

Company News for Feb 29, 2024

  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.2% following Elon Musk's announcement that the company is set to release its second-generation Roadster sports car sometime next year.
  • Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. ((URBN - Free Report) ) fell 12.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. ((BYND - Free Report) ) shares surged 30.7% as the plant-based meat maker announced plans to implement price hikes and significant cost reductions, aimed at improving its margins.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. ((TGTX - Free Report) ) shares jumped after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $44 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.1 million.

