Uniti (UNIT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Uniti Group (UNIT - Free Report) reported $285.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $296.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uniti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Leasing: $214.92 million versus $214.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenues- Fiber infrastructure: $70.73 million versus $81.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus $0.10 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Uniti have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

