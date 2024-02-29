Astec (ASTE) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE Quick Quote ASTE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 62 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 65 cents in the quarter under review against a loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues & Backlog
Astec’s revenues decreased 3.6% year over year to $337 million in the quarter under review. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353 million. Domestic sales were up 1.5% year over year, while international sales moved down 24.7%.
Astec reported a backlog of $570 million as of Dec 31, 2023 marking a year-over-year decline of 37.6%. Domestic backlog fell 41.8% year over year to $450 million, while international backlog increased 14.1% to $120 million. Operating Performance
The cost of sales fell 11% year over year to $248 million in the fourth quarter. The gross profit was $89 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $71 million. The gross margin was 26.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20.3%.
Selling, general, administrative and engineering (SG&A) increased 10.3% year over year to around $70 million. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $26.3 million, an increase from $14.7 million in the prior year. The adjusted operating margin was 7.8% compared with 4.2% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $33 million in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s $22 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.7% compared with 6.3% in the previous year. Segment Performances
Revenues in the Infrastructure Solutions segment were up 0.7% to $240 million from the year-ago quarter. We predicted the segment’s sales to be $237 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $35.3 million, up 52.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The Materials Solutions segment’s total revenues were $95 million in the quarter under review, reflecting a year-over-year fall of 13.1% due to softer demand. We expected sales of $115 million for the segment. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million, down 8.2% year over year. Financial Position
Astec ended 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $63 million compared with $66 million at 2022 end. At the end of 2023, the company’s long-term debt was $72 million compared with $78 million at the end of 2022.
2023 Performance
Astec reported an adjusted EPS of $2.67 in 2023 compared with $1.23 in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.
Sales were up 5% year over year to $1.34 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. Price Performance
ASTE shares have lost 13% in the past year against the
industry's growth of 36.5%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Astec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are
Proto Labs, Inc. ( PRLB Quick Quote PRLB - Free Report) , AZZ Inc. ( AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) and Applied Industrial Technologies ( AIT Quick Quote AIT - Free Report) . PRLB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AZZ and AIT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Proto Labs’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 1.9%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.2%. PRLB shares have gained 15.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.19. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 2% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.6%. AZZ shares have rallied 76.7% in the past year. Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.43 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 32.2% in the past year.
