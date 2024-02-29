Greif (GEF) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Greif, Inc. ( GEF Quick Quote GEF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.27 for first-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The bottom line increased 20% year over year. Including one-time items, EPS was $1.75 in the quarter compared with $2.31 in the prior-year quarter. Operational Update
Sales moved down 5.1% year over year to $1.20 billion due to lower volumes and average selling prices. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion.
The cost of sales declined 3.5% year over year to $984 million. Gross profit amounted to $222 million, down 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. The gross margin came in at 18.4%, down from last year’s 19.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $146 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $139 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined 22.2% year over year to $128 million in the fiscal first quarter. Segmental Performance
Sales in the Global Industrial Packaging segment were $687 million, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $706 million on declining volumes and average selling prices. Our model projected revenues of $645 million for the quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $71 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $72 million. The reported figure beat our estimate of $46 million.
The Paper Packaging segment’s sales fell 8.1% year over year to $515 million in the fiscal first quarter due to a decline in volumes and lower selling prices. The figure missed our estimated sales of $550 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA moved down to $55.5 million from the prior-year quarter’s $91 million. We projected the segment’s adjusted EBITDA to be $43 million. The Land Management segment’s sales totaled $4.6 million in the reported quarter compared with $5 million in the year-ago quarter. We projected the segment's sales to be $4.8 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $2 million. Our projection for the quarter’s adjusted EBITDA was $1 million. Financial Position
Greif reported cash and cash equivalents of $179 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $181 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.5 million in the quarter under review compared with $33 million in the prior year quarter.
Long-term debt amounted to $2.18 billion as of Jan 31, 2024, compared with $2.12 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.
On Feb 6, Greif’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of Class A Common Stock and 78 cents per share of Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of the business as of Mar 18, 2022.
Outlook
Greif expects the low end of fiscal 2024 adjusted free cash flow to be $200 million. The low end of adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $610 million, up from the prior announced $585 million.
Price Performance
Greif’s shares have lost 11.4% in a year against the
industry’s 2.6% growth.
Greif currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are
Proto Labs, Inc. ( PRLB Quick Quote PRLB - Free Report) , AZZ Inc. ( AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) and Applied Industrial Technologies ( AIT Quick Quote AIT - Free Report) .
