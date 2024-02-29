Nokia (NOK) Solution Boosts Mobile Service Deployment in Belgium

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently announced that Citymesh, a Belgium-based operator, has selected Nokia Core Software as a Service (SaaS) to launch nationwide B2B mobile services. Citymesh aims to solidify its position as a leading national B2B operator by enhancing its network operations, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions and delivering premium experience to its clientele. Nokia Core SaaS brings several benefits, including streamlined cost control, quicker time to market and improved support for new service development. Transferring more core management to Nokia reduces the operational workload for businesses and reduces the burden of managing physical data centers and infrastructure, allowing companies to refocus on critical business endeavors. Leveraging Nokia’s solution enables Citymesh to deliver robust and flexible connectivity services through a subscription-based model. This approach not only eliminates the need for initial capital investments but also reduces the cost associated with software maintenance of on-premise infrastructure. The solution will foster innovation and accelerate time to value in the monetization of network assets. Furthermore, the Core SaaS technology will support Citymesh's efforts in network programmability, focusing on various software development tools and the use of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). Citymesh intends to broaden its service applications across a diverse range of scenarios, including professional sporting events, BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drones, and first responder operations. The recent agreement accentuates the growing demand for Nokia’s SaaS solution. The company’s SaaS business grew significantly in 2023 and concluded the year with around 40 enterprise customers and communication service providers. Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect. NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. The stock has declined 22.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
