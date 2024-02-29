Keysight (KEYS) Rolls Out AI Data Center Testing Solution

Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) launched the cutting-edge Keysight AI Data Center Test platform engineered to drive innovation in AI/ML network validation and optimization. Keysight's data center solution accelerates AI/ML network design by emulating high-scale AI workloads accurately, delivering in-depth insights into collective communication performance. Keysight has collaborated with leading AI operators and AI infrastructure vendors to develop pre-packaged benchmark applications. Alongside streamlining the benchmarking process, it also offers a range of test engines. It efficiently executes defined AI/ML behavioral models and allows sharing between users and customers to help reproduce experiments. The adoption of advanced AI is witnessing solid momentum across industries. Developing, training and ensuring rapid deployments of AI models is a rising challenge for enterprises. Processing of large AI/ML workloads requires strong computing capability with high networking bandwidth. Nonetheless, managing the costs associated with AI model design and evaluating numerous what-if scenarios is a challenging endeavor for AI operators. Keysight effectively addresses this issue. The state-of-the-art AI Data Center Test platform is a scalable, robust, and integrated testing platform for AI applications that enables AI operators to perform extensive validation and experimentation in a realistic and cost-efficient manner. The solution is already gaining attention from industry leaders such as Arista Networks. Keysight's strategic approach to driving innovation and expanding its portfolio, in line with evolving market dynamics, is poised to bolster its commercial prospect. Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. Its 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. Apart from strength in the 5G domain, the company is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. The company is gaining traction with strong industry-wide growth. It is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Electronic devices form the fulcrum of IoT services, wireless devices, data centers and 5G technologies. The rapid adoption of these devices is increasing demand for electronics testing equipment. It has lost 1.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Image: Bigstock
