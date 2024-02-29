We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evergy (EVRG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, '23 Sales Down Y/Y
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 27 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 10%. Earnings decreased 10% year over year.
In 2023, EPS was $3.54 compared with $3.71 in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decline in EPS was due to higher interest expense, unfavorable weather, offset marginally by lower operations and maintenance expense, and higher corporate-owned life insurance proceeds.
Total Revenues
In 2023, revenues were down nearly 6% year over year to $5.5 billion.
Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Full-year 2023 fuel and purchased power expenses and SPP network transmission costs were down 17.9% and 6.3% year over year, respectively.
Interest expenses in 2023 were $525.8 million, up 30.1% year over year.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, were $27.7 million compared with $25.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2023, was $11.05 billion compared with $9.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash provided by operating activities in 2023 was $1.98 billion compared with $1.8 billion in 2022.
Guidance
Evergy expects its 2024 operating EPS in the range of $3.73-$3.93. The mid-point of the guidance is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $3.83.
The company reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% from 2023 through 2026. Long-term capital investment is expected to be $12.5 billion in the 2024-2028 time period.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
