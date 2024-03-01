Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 Earnings

C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported $78.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +53.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C3.ai, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional services: 89% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.1%.
  • Gross margin- Subscription: 54% compared to the 51.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $8 million versus $9.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.9% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $70.40 million versus $66.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.4% change.
Shares of C3.ai, Inc. have returned +19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

