Image: Bigstock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.76 billion, down 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial Services: $873 million versus $881.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Edge: $1.20 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other: -$157 million compared to the -$122.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate Investments and other: $238 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.
  • Earnings from Operations- Financial Services: $74 million compared to the $73.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge: $353 million versus $318.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other: -$10 million compared to the -$35.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise