The Cooper Companies (COO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2024, The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $931.6 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.17 million, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Geography- Americas: $252.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.99 million.
  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $130.70 million versus $137.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $238.20 million compared to the $225.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI: $621.50 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $614.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI: $310.10 million compared to the $301.03 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $119 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $121.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $191.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $179.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

