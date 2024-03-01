Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $307.06 million, up 83.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.9 million, representing a surprise of -2.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -182.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $155.06 million compared to the $153.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $51 million compared to the $64.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing: $0.97 million versus $97.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

