Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.2 million, up 26.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.55 million, representing a surprise of +11.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales: 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Franchise revenue: $39.09 million compared to the $37.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Franchise marketing fund revenue: $7.52 million versus $7.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.7% change.
  • Merchandise revenue: $10.13 million versus $8.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.
  • Other service revenue: $17.10 million compared to the $13.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year.
  • Equipment revenue: $16.37 million compared to the $12.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42% year over year.
Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

